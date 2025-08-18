Scientists of Kazakh National University received above USD 268,000 in bonuses

Rewards are paid to raise the scientific and research potential of the university and encourage scientists to publish in prestigious international journals.

Scopus is one of the most prestigious and comprehensive citation databases for scientific literature. Publications in Scopus-indexed journals indicate high-quality research and their recognition in the international arena. Such support plays an important role in strengthening positions in the global rankings, raising academic standing, and forming fair competition in the scientific community and elevating scientific research to a new level.

Among those who received rewards are representatives of natural, technical, social and humanitarian sciences. Several research studies were conducted in cooperation with the leading foreign universities and scientific centers and aimed at solving pressing issues.

Last year, the KazNU researchers published 1,591 articles, of which 1,276 are reviews and research papers and 400 are published in top-rated journals in the first and second quartiles with percentiles above 50%.

Currently, the university publishes 26 scientific journals, of which five are indexed in Scopus and six in Web of Science.

It is worth reminding in an exclusive interview with a Kazinform News Agency correspondent, Mukhit Kulmaganbetov, a scientist and ophthalmologist specializing in the intersection of quantum optics, artificial intelligence, and eye health, shares insights into the future of medical diagnostics, the potential of quantum technologies in ophthalmology, and his vision for advancing healthcare in Kazakhstan.