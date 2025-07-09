Eyes on innovation: How a Kazakh scientist is fusing AI, quantum physics, and vision care

- Could you tell us about your medical education and how your professional journey began?

- My medical education began after graduating from Secondary School No. 36 named after A. Tazhibayev in the Kyzylorda region. In 2009, I entered the Faculty of General Medicine at the S.D. Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University. After completing my bachelor’s degree, I underwent a surgical internship, which marked the first step on my path toward ophthalmology. I then continued my training in an ophthalmology residency at the Kazakh Research Institute of Eye Diseases and subsequently entered a doctoral program in the same specialty at Cardiff University (UK).

During my PhD, I conducted research on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for early glaucoma diagnosis using our lab-developed ultra-high-resolution optical coherence tomography (OCT). Under the supervision of Professor James Morgan, a world-leading glaucoma expert, I acquired skills in both machine learning algorithm programming and optical system engineering. Our experiments included creating artificial retinas (phantoms) for OCT using various hydrogels and reflective elements, as well as modeling glaucoma and Alzheimer’s disease in lab animals. We demonstrated the effectiveness of our AI platform in detecting early signs of retinal ganglion cell apoptosis - a key mechanism in glaucoma development. The final stage was successful testing of the OCT+AI system in patients with glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration, where our methods showed high diagnostic accuracy.

Photo credit: Mukhit Kulmaganbetov's personal archive

- How did you first come to the idea of applying quantum medicine to ophthalmology?

- The idea of integrating quantum technologies into ophthalmology arose from collaboration with my colleagues at the Institute for Quantum Computing at the University of Waterloo (Canada). Professors Dmitry Pushin and Dusan Sarenac - leading experts in neutrons, neutrinos, and photons - invited me to join their team as an ophthalmologist with experience in optoelectronics and engineering. They were exploring the human eye’s ability to perceive single-photon events, but the initial experiments didn’t yield the expected results. Later, while studying quantum states of neutrons and photons, they turned their attention to polarized photons with various orbital angular momentum. That’s when the idea emerged that the human eye might distinguish such types of structured light. At that time, I was finishing my doctoral studies in the UK, but due to the pandemic, laboratories were closed and my planned relocation to Hong Kong was delayed. Meanwhile, my Canadian colleagues were preparing the lab and assembling the team. In late 2021, after successfully defending my dissertation, I moved from Europe to Asia, where we began joint research on applying quantum technologies in ophthalmology.

Photo credit: Mukhit Kulmaganbetov's personal archive

- In simple terms, what happens to the patient’s eye during “quantum intervention”?

- Excellent question. My research primarily focuses on diagnosing eye diseases that lead to blindness. Timely and accurate diagnosis is already half the battle in treatment. We use various quantum states of photons to project special patterns that trigger entoptic phenomena - that is, perception of images generated within the eye itself.

Under normal conditions, images are formed in the external world and projected onto the retina via the eye's optical media (cornea, lens, vitreous body). In entoptic phenomena, especially those related to light polarization, certain retinal structures (e.g., photoreceptor nerve fibers and macular pigment) participate in image formation. If these structures are damaged, the phenomenon doesn’t occur, and the person can’t perceive quantum photon states - even if visual acuity remains normal. Thus, our technology enables the detection of disorders at the earliest stages, when other methods are still ineffective. This is especially vital for early diagnosis of macular degeneration, which can present without other symptoms.

Photo credit: Mukhit Kulmaganbetov's personal archive

- What are the most serious limitations of the quantum approach today?

- The main limitations are the high cost and complexity of the technology, which hinders mass implementation despite the global prevalence of macular degeneration. Furthermore, even with early diagnosis, there are still no fully effective treatments for this disease. However, the emergence of new diagnostic tools can accelerate therapeutic development.

- In your opinion, how soon will quantum technologies become a standard in ophthalmology?

- It’s hard to predict with certainty, but in my estimation, within the next 10–20 years quantum technologies could become an integral part of not just ophthalmology, but other fields of medicine as well. Leading countries are already investing heavily in quantum science research.

- Are there any risks or side effects that haven’t been studied yet?

- Before any experiments, we thoroughly assess the potential risks of new technologies. Our research has undergone multi-stage inspections in both Canada and Hong Kong. We use safe lasers that pose no harm to the human body. I have personally spent thousands of hours observing entoptic phenomena and undergo regular ophthalmological checkups.

Photo credit: Mukhit Kulmaganbetov's personal archive

- How does the work of a quantum ophthalmologist differ from a classical one?

- The primary goal of any ophthalmologist is to preserve vision and eye health. A quantum ophthalmologist differs in that we integrate the latest advancements in quantum physics and optics into medical practice. Ophthalmology has a rich history of adopting cutting-edge technologies: laser vision correction, ultrasound cataract removal devices, and OCT. Quantum technologies are the next step - allowing even deeper understanding and treatment of eye diseases.

- At 34, you are already a pioneer - do you feel more like a scientist, doctor, or inventor?

- At different points in life, professional focus shifts depending on circumstances and personal goals. Currently, I’m more focused on research and innovation, which aligns with the objectives of my institutions in Hong Kong and Canada. In the future, I’d like to combine clinical practice, scientific research, teaching, and management to apply my experience toward advancing healthcare in Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Mukhit Kulmaganbetov's personal archive

- Who or what influenced your decision to pursue such a bold direction?

- Many inspiring individuals have influenced my path. From childhood, my mother - a public health leader - was a role model who supported learning, sports, and cultural growth despite limited resources. She often said, “I’ll sell my last dress to buy you books.” At school, I was supported by Biology and English teachers Gulzada Zhaksylykovna Eshmuratova and Svetlana Nikolaevna Belostotskaya. At university, major influences included former rector of KazNMU Professor Aikan Akanovich Akanov and Associate Professor of Molecular Biology and Genetics Svetlana Kadyrkyzy Almakhamedova. In ophthalmology, I was inspired by Professor Tursungul Kopzhasarovna Botabekova and Dr. Neylia Akhmetovna Aldasheva.

- Were there moments when you wanted to give up?

- Such moments happen - especially after failed experiments or during exhaustion. But I’m always supported by a strong team of like-minded colleagues, united by ambitious goals.

- Are there technologies you dream of implementing, but that aren’t yet possible?

- Yes, I have a long list of scientific hypotheses and ideas I’d love to realize. However, due to limited time and resources, I have to focus on current projects.

Photo credit: Mukhit Kulmaganbetov's personal archive

- What role does artificial intelligence play in your research?

- AI was the central theme of my research in the UK. Besides my main activities in Hong Kong, I also take part in several startups where we implement AI in ophthalmology. I believe these technologies will unlock new horizons in diagnosing and treating eye diseases, and I intend to continue developing in this field.

- Do you have personal rituals or habits that help you stay focused?

- Yes, over years of intense study and work, I’ve developed habits that help maintain concentration and productivity. I try to structure my day clearly: planning tasks in the morning and reflecting in the evening. Regular physical activity keeps both my body and mind in balance. Music also plays a big role - I play the dombra and piano, which helps me recharge. I also practice mindfulness and meditation to manage stress and stay clear-headed in demanding situations.

- Are there countries or clinics where you dream of implementing your methods?

- My main goal is to make advanced technologies accessible to patients worldwide, especially in countries burdened by eye diseases. Above all, I dream of implementing my work in Kazakhstan to improve diagnostics and treatment at home. I also aim to launch projects in leading clinics across Europe, Asia, North America, as well as major ophthalmology centers in China and Japan. I’m especially interested in innovation hubs like Hong Kong and Singapore, where advanced technologies are already being adopted.

- What do you hope to achieve in the next five years? What are your future plans?

- Over the next five years, I aim to bring quantum and AI technologies for early diagnosis of macular degeneration and glaucoma to clinical application and scale. I also plan to build an international team of researchers and engineers connecting Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, Canada, and beyond. I want to expand my med-tech startups and actively engage in educational initiatives to share knowledge with young doctors and scientists. Long term, I hope to contribute to the development of Kazakhstan’s healthcare system by introducing global best practices and innovations.

Photo credit: Mukhit Kulmaganbetov's personal archive

- What kind of support do you have - family? Friends?

- I consider myself very fortunate to be surrounded by reliable and supportive people. Above all, my family - my wife, mother, and sisters - have always believed in me and inspired me to achieve more. My mother instilled in me a love of learning and hard work from a young age, and my wife supports all my endeavors despite frequent moves and travel. Friends also play an important role - many have become true allies in my scientific and entrepreneurial projects. I deeply value the support of my mentors and colleagues around the world.

- Do you have hobbies? What do you do outside of medicine?

- Despite a tight schedule, I try to find time for hobbies that help me maintain a work-life balance. I’m passionate about music - I play the dombra and piano. Sports are also important to me: I swim, snowboard, and surf, and in school, I competed in Kazakh wrestling. I love traveling, exploring new cultures and cuisines, and reading about the history of science and biographies of great scientists. Occasionally, I write essays and articles on education and medicine.

- In your opinion, how developed is healthcare in Kazakhstan? What would you like to change?

- Kazakhstan’s healthcare system has made significant strides in recent years, largely due to the leadership of Minister of Health Akmaral Sharipbayevna Alnazarova. Thanks to her initiatives and strategic vision, major reforms have been implemented to improve quality and accessibility of medical care. Key achievements include the adoption of modern digital technologies in healthcare, expansion of telemedicine - especially vital for remote regions - and the growth of medical facilities and research centers. International standards of care are being implemented, with emphasis on disease prevention, early diagnosis, and infrastructure modernization. Programs are also underway to support young professionals and improve medical education.

However, challenges remain - such as unequal access to high-tech care in some areas, staffing shortages, and the need for deeper integration of innovation into everyday practice. I believe further development should include international collaboration, investment in research, and strong support for young professionals. Personally, I aim to contribute to Kazakhstan’s ophthalmology by introducing advanced diagnostic and treatment methods and developing educational programs for future doctors and scientists. I am confident that Kazakh healthcare will continue progressing toward global standards.

- What emotions did you feel when Kassym-Jomart Tokayev personally presented your award and acknowledged your achievements?

- When President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev personally awarded me the “Shapagat” medal in the halls of the Akorda, I felt immense pride and deep emotion. It was a truly special moment - recognition at the highest level in my homeland is incomparable.

In recent years, I’ve had the opportunity to meet and work with outstanding global leaders, diplomats, and scientists. Last year, we met with Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee and Nobel laureates, and collaborated with top experts from the U.S., UK, Canada, and Japan. Our scientific and entrepreneurial achievements have been honored with numerous international awards, including gold medals and trophies at prestigious exhibitions and competitions. Yet none of these encounters or awards compare to being recognized in my homeland. A national honor from the President of Kazakhstan is not only a great privilege but also a tremendous responsibility - one that inspires me to continue working for the benefit of our country’s healthcare and the well-being of its citizens.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan proposed declaring 2026 the Year of Education and Scientific Research during his address to participants of the second “Central Asia – China” Summit held in Astana.