Morning registers from 1,415 secondary schools using the Arbor management system put attendance at 88.8%, about 2.5 percentage points below the Monday to Wednesday average.

Absence raised more among boys than girls in every year group. Among Year 11 boys, it climbed from 8.9% to 13.8%. Year 13 boys recorded the highest absence rate, at 16.8%, up from 10.6% earlier in the week.

In a separate Teacher Tapp poll based on 7,678 teacher responses, 36% of secondary school teachers reported more absences than usual, while 53% said pupils were talking more about computer games.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that some workers took time off to play Grand Theft Auto VI as the game rolled out worldwide. The game carries a PEGI 18 rating.