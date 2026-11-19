GTA VI release sends fans from work into Vice City
The global rollout of Grand Theft Auto VI has begun, with its launch prompting some workers to take time off, Qazinform News Agency reports
According to Rockstar Games' release schedule, the game is launching on November 19 at midnight local time across regions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
The game's launch has also affected workplace schedules. BambooHR's analysis of data from more than 3.4 million U.S.-based employees found that paid-time-off requests for November 19 were nearly 13% higher than on comparable dates in 2024 and 2025. A separate BambooHR survey found that 18% of salaried U.S. workers planned to take the day off to play the game.
Rockstar describes GTA VI as a single-player experience. The game returns to Vice City, which was the main setting of the 2002 title Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.
Set in the fictional state of Leonida, the game follows Jason and Lucia, whose lives take a dangerous turn after a robbery goes wrong and draws them into a criminal conspiracy.
The Xbox Store lists the Standard Edition starting at $79.99 and the Ultimate Edition at $99.99 in the United States. Both editions are listed for Xbox Series X|S.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a U.S. Army unit at Fort Stewart, Georgia, offered soldiers leave coinciding with the GTA VI release if they agreed to reenlist.