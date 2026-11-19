According to Rockstar Games' release schedule, the game is launching on November 19 at midnight local time across regions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The game's launch has also affected workplace schedules. BambooHR's analysis of data from more than 3.4 million U.S.-based employees found that paid-time-off requests for November 19 were nearly 13% higher than on comparable dates in 2024 and 2025. A separate BambooHR survey found that 18% of salaried U.S. workers planned to take the day off to play the game.

Rockstar describes GTA VI as a single-player experience. The game returns to Vice City, which was the main setting of the 2002 title Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

Set in the fictional state of Leonida, the game follows Jason and Lucia, whose lives take a dangerous turn after a robbery goes wrong and draws them into a criminal conspiracy.

The Xbox Store lists the Standard Edition starting at $79.99 and the Ultimate Edition at $99.99 in the United States. Both editions are listed for Xbox Series X|S.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a U.S. Army unit at Fort Stewart, Georgia, offered soldiers leave coinciding with the GTA VI release if they agreed to reenlist.