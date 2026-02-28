Say “please” and “thank you”: Burger King introduces AI assistant

The system is connected to staff headsets and uses a voice-enabled chatbot called Patty. It identifies whether words such as “please”, “thank you”, and “welcome” are used during interactions with guests.

Burger King said the technology is not intended to individually evaluate employees or enforce rigid communication scripts.

In addition to speech analysis, the AI system can automatically update digital menus when items become unavailable, assist employees by prompting ingredients after an order is placed, and notify staff when restrooms require cleaning.

BK Assistant is expected to be available across all Burger King locations in the United States by the end of 2026. At present, the voice-enabled headsets are being piloted at around 500 restaurants.

By contrast, some competitors are moving away from similar technologies. McDonald's has discontinued the use of AI-powered systems for taking drive-thru orders, removing automated voice solutions from more than 100 restaurants.

