Saudi Arabia to host fourth UNESCO Global Forum on the Ethics of AI in Riyadh

This builds on Saudi Arabia’s continued efforts to strengthen international partnerships with UNESCO and its sustained support for the development of ethical AI frameworks. The International Center for AI Research and Ethics (ICAIRE), a Category 2 Center headquartered in Riyadh under the auspices of UNESCO, plays a pivotal role in advancing international research and policy on AI ethics. The hosting of the forum reflects Saudi Arabia’s firm commitment to promoting the responsible use of AI and to actively shaping an ethical and inclusive digital future, while also supporting the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The UNESCO Global Forum on the Ethics of AI serves as a high-level international platform dedicated to addressing the ethical challenges and opportunities associated with the development and use of AI technologies. It brings together leading decision-makers, experts, ministers, and representatives of international organizations from across the globe to support the implementation of relevant international principles and to balance technological advancement with social responsibility.

Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the forum in Riyadh coincides with the designation of 2026 as the Year of Artificial Intelligence, as well as SDAIA’s organization of the fourth edition of the Global AI Summit, scheduled to take place from September 15 to 17, 2026. The summit will be held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of SDAIA’s Board of Directors, further reinforcing Riyadh’s position as a leading global destination for major international AI events.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received letters from Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the King of Saudi Arabia, and Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.