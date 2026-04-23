King of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince express gratitude to Kazakhstan for its support

In their messages, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud expressed deep gratitude to the President of Kazakhstan for its support and solidarity with the Kingdom amid the difficult situation in the Middle East.

They praised Kazakhstan’s position that reflects the depth of relations between the two brotherly states and reaffirmed readiness to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation across various fields.

In their letters, they also conveyed their best wishes for the good health of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and for the well-being and prosperity of the people of Kazakhstan.

As stated previously, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the agreement on a complete ceasefire and truce in the Middle East.