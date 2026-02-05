Sapporo snow festival begins: Everything you need to know

The International Snow Sculpture Contest for the 76th festival takes place from February 4 to February 11, 2026, at the Odori Site. At the Susukino Site, the ice sculptures sparkle and shine, while the Tsudome Site with multiple snow slides offers families the chance to enjoy playing in soft, powdery snow.

The annual Sapporo Snow Festival opened Wednesday, featuring about 200 ice and snow sculptures across three sites, including a “Star Wars” display and a 15-meter-high replica of Tsuruga Castle at Odori Park.#Japan #WritingCommunityhttps://t.co/vGuSLRyt09 pic.twitter.com/DC7m6sWixu — Japan Exploration⛩️🗼🎌 (@super_tourism) February 4, 2026

Festival history

The festival began in 1950, when local junior and senior high school students built 6 snow sculptures in Odori Park. The simple idea quickly captured public attention. More than 50,000 people attended that first event, which featured snowball fights, sculpture displays, and a winter carnival atmosphere.

Snow sculptures. Odori Park site, 2024. Photo сredit: sapporo.travel

Over the years, the Snow Festival evolved into a national event. The involvement of the Self-Defense Forces in the 1950s allowed for the construction of massive sculptures, while television and newspaper coverage helped attract visitors from across Japan. By the time Sapporo hosted the Winter Olympics in 1972, the festival had already gained worldwide attention under the theme “Welcome to Sapporo.”

Ice sculptures. Susukino site, 2024. Photo сredit: sapporo.travel

International participation has grown steadily. In total, 37 teams from around the world have taken part, representing Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and Oceania. The 76th Sapporo Snow Festival in 2026 will feature 10 teams from Austria, Finland, Poland, Mongolia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Hawaii, and sister cities Daejeon in South Korea and Portland in the United States.

Into the process

The sculptures are produced by a wide range of contributors, including the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, private organizations, citizen volunteers, community groups, and international teams. Large-scale snow sculptures are mainly created by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Sapporo Snow Festival Cooperation Group and the festival’s large snow sculpture production committee.

Sapporo Snow Festival 2026 pic.twitter.com/nZat31xL1M — zee (@shiroishi__) February 4, 2026

Artists use a wide range of tools, including shovels, saws, hatchets, chisels of various sizes, large scraper tools, and electric equipment such as chainsaws to improve efficiency and precision.

How snow sculptures are made. Photo сredit: www.snowfes.com

Citizen’s snow sculptures

Since 1965, local residents have been invited to create their own snow sculptures in the Citizen’s Snow Sculptures program. Demand is high every year, with applications far exceeding available spots.

Past winners. Photo сredit: www.snowfes.com

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on the beginning of China's 2026 Spring Festival.