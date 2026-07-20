Samruk-Kazyna appoints Yelzhas Otynshiyev as head of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy

Otynshiyev holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, where he studied General and Applied Physics.

He began his professional career in 2007 as a consultant in the Business Valuation and Transaction Advisory Services Department at the Moscow office of Ernst & Young.

From 2009 to 2019, he worked at Samruk-Kazyna and its subsidiary companies. Between 2021 and 2023, he held senior positions at the Kazakhstan Investment Development Fund (KIDF), where he was responsible for managing investment portfolios.

Since April 2023, Otynshiyev has served as Managing Director for Strategy and Asset Management and as a member of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna. In this role, he oversaw portfolio companies operating in key sectors, including oil and gas, railway transportation, mining, and other industries.

Otynshiyev has also been a member of the Board of Directors of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy since February 2024.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Talgat Aldybergenov had stepped down as Chairman of the Management Board of JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) after his powers had been terminated by the company's sole shareholder, Samruk-Kazyna.