Samarkand to host 1st SCO Plus Expert Dialogue on Security Issues

The two-day event will focus on strengthening cooperation in combating terrorism and extremism, particularly in the context of rapidly developing technologies and the growing use of artificial intelligence.

The dialogue will be chaired by Colonel General B. Kurbanov, head of the State Security Service of Uzbekistan.

The initiative was proposed by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and first announced at the SCO Summit in Astana in 2024. At the 2025 meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State in Tianjin, participants proposed holding the inaugural expert dialogue in Samarkand.

The upcoming meeting is expected to bring together heads and representatives of security services from SCO member states, observer states and dialogue partners, as well as representatives of international organizations and invited guests.

According to the organizers, a total of 33 delegations from 24 countries and five international organizations will participate in the event.

Participants will exchange views on how advanced technologies and artificial intelligence are reshaping contemporary security challenges and threats, while exploring ways to strengthen international cooperation in addressing them.

The meeting is expected to conclude with discussions among delegation heads on specific measures and areas for further cooperation aimed at combating international terrorism and extremism in the era of digital transformation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported SCO member states signed the joint communiqué and economic cooperation roadmap.