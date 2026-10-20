SCO member states sign joint communiqué and economic cooperation roadmap

The meeting was held in both restricted and expanded formats, bringing together representatives of SCO member countries to discuss priorities for regional cooperation.

In his address, First Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers Daniyar Amangeldiev noted that the Bishkek SCO Summit on September 1 approved 28 documents aimed at strengthening the organization’s institutional and legal framework. He highlighted several areas critical to advancing trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation, including faster cross-border movement of goods, lower transport costs, implementation of major infrastructure projects, and deeper collaboration in artificial intelligence.

Among the projects emphasized were the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway and the Tamchy special financial and investment zone in the Issyk-Kul region. Amangeldiev also reiterated support for the establishment of an SCO Development Bank and proposed organizing joint cultural events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of renowned Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov.

Following the meeting, the SCO member states signed a joint communiqué and adopted a package of decisions covering trade and economic cooperation, budgetary matters, institutional issues, and regional connectivity initiatives.

The approved documents included an action plan for implementing the SCO Programme of Multilateral Trade and Economic Cooperation for 2026-2030, the organization’s 2027 budget, a concept for creating an SCO digital platform to support international multimodal freight transport, and regulations governing a database of industrial investment projects across member states.

The agreements are expected to support closer economic integration, enhance transport connectivity, and strengthen investment cooperation within the SCO framework.

Earlier, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov urged member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to ramp up trade, transport corridors, and joint digital projects during a meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in Dushanbe.