Outbound shipments totaled US$77.4 billion between November 1 and 20, compared with $38.4 billion during the same period last year, data from the Korea Customs Service showed. The figure marked the highest export value ever recorded for the first 20 days of any month.

The daily average export value, calculated based on working days, also reached a record $4.84 billion.

South Korea’s cumulative exports from January 1 through Friday surpassed the $1 trillion mark, reaching $1.01 trillion, up 63.2 percent from a year earlier.

Meanwhile, imports increased 39.4 percent year on year to $50.3 billion during the November 1-20 period, resulting in a trade surplus of $27.1 billion.

By sector, semiconductor exports nearly quadrupled to $38.5 billion, setting a new record for the corresponding 20-day period.

Chips accounted for 49.7 percent of South Korea’s total exports, representing a significant increase of 24.3 percentage points compared with the same period last year.

Shipments of petroleum products rose 91.9 percent to $4.13 billion, while exports of computer peripherals surged 330.5 percent to $3.67 billion.

In contrast, automobile exports declined 5.6 percent year on year to $3.59 billion.

By destination, exports to China climbed 145.6 percent to $20 billion, while shipments to the United States increased 142.7 percent to $16.4 billion.

Shipments to Vietnam rose 85.8 percent, while exports to Taiwan jumped 149.7 percent.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that South Korea’s exports of ramyeon, or instant noodles, were on track to approach US$2 billion this year, driven by the growing global popularity of Korean food and culture.