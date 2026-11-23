According to the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp., ramyeon exports totaled US$1.59 billion in the January-October period, up 26.3% from a year earlier and already exceeding the full-year figure of US$1.52 billion recorded in 2025.

If the current growth trend continues through the remainder of the year, annual exports are expected to come close to the US$2 billion milestone.

South Korea’s ramyeon exports have shown consistent growth since 2014, reflecting increasing international demand for Korean food products.

China remained the largest market, importing US$395.5 million worth of Korean ramyeon during the first 10 months of the year, a 23.9% increase compared with the same period last year.

Exports to the United States rose 29.1% year-on-year to US$276.5 million.

Strong growth was also recorded in Europe and Latin America. Exports to the Netherlands climbed 41.3% to US$95.7 million, while shipments to the United Kingdom increased 41.9% to US$60.4 million. Exports to Mexico posted the sharpest rise, surging 190.4% to US$51.9 million.

The continued expansion underscores the increasing global appeal of Korean cuisine and the broader influence of Korean cultural exports.

Reports noted, South Korea ranked second after Vietnam in per capita consumption of "ramyeon," or instant noodles, in 2024.