According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, the country’s cumulative exports exceeded $1 trillion at 2:09 p.m. on Nov. 19, making South Korea the fourth country in the world to reach the milestone after the United States, China and Germany.

The achievement marks a sharp increase from 2025, when South Korea’s annual exports exceeded $700 billion.

“Semiconductors and computers have been the main drivers of this year’s export growth, as global technology companies have ramped up investment in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure,” the ministry said.

Semiconductor exports nearly tripled to $397 billion between January and October, compared with $135 billion during the same period last year. Chips accounted for 43% of the country’s total exports.

Higher memory chip prices also contributed to the increase, strengthening South Korea’s position as a major supplier in the global AI industry.

The country’s trade surplus reached $294.9 billion in the first 10 months of 2026, more than three times its previous annual record of $95.2 billion set in 2017.

Other industries, including petrochemicals, shipbuilding and display panels, also supported export growth. Cosmetics and pharmaceuticals recorded their highest-ever export figures.

Shipments to major trading partners, including the United States, China and Japan, remained strong, while exports to emerging markets such as India and Latin America increased.

Despite the record performance, the ministry warned that rising protectionism, volatile semiconductor prices and growing global competition could pose challenges.

“The government will focus on developing new growth sectors, including consumer goods, defense products and nuclear reactors, amid the country’s heavy reliance on semiconductors for exports,” Deputy Minister for Trade and Investment Kang Kam-chan said.

Kang expects semiconductor demand to support exports through at least the third quarter of 2027 as major technology companies continue expanding data centers.

Economic research institutes forecast slower export growth next year, although annual shipments are expected to remain near $1 trillion.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Nvidia reported a sharp increase in third-quarter revenue, more than doubling its earnings from a year earlier as demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure continued to accelerate.