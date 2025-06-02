S. Korea: Lee, Kim to converge on Seoul on eve of Election Day

Lee of the DP, the campaign's front-runner, plans to begin the last day of his campaign in Seoul's northern ward of Gangbuk before making stops in the neighboring cities of Hanam, Seongnam and Gwangmyeong.

He will then return to the capital, campaigning in Gangseo Ward in Seoul, and hold his final rally in Yeouido Park before wrapping up his day with a live broadcast on YouTube.

Lee is likely to highlight his role in the Dec. 3 martial law crisis by ending his campaign in Yeouido, widely considered as the center of South Korea's politics and home to the National Assembly.

On the evening of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's surprise declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, Lee and other lawmakers rushed to the National Assembly to lift martial law, despite being blocked by the police.

Kim of the PPP will start the day by visiting the Peace Park on the southern island of Jeju to pay tribute to the victims of the Jeju April 3 uprising. He will then campaign in Busan, Daegu and Daejeon to shore up last-minute support.

Later in the day, Kim will hold his final rally in front of the Seoul City Hall.

A campaign official explained the location was chosen for its symbolic significance where ordinary citizens have historically gathered to raise their voices.

After the rally, Kim will greet voters in the youth-populated districts of Hongdae and Gangnam until midnight in a final effort to appeal to young voters.

Lee Jun-seok of the minor conservative New Reform Party plans to meet with university students in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province, while Kwon Young-kook of the minor Democratic Labor Party will campaign across Seoul, highlighting issues related to labor, disability rights and gender equality.

The latest poll on the election showed the DP's Lee in the lead at 49.2 percent, followed by Kim of the PPP with 36.8 percent. Lee Jun-seok came in third with 10.3 percent support.

South Korea will elect a new president on Tuesday after Yoon was ousted over his short-lived imposition of martial law.

As reported previously, early voting for the presidential election kicked off in South Korea on May 29.