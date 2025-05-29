Early voting for presidential election kicks off in S. Korea

The two-day voting period began at 6 a.m. and will close at 6 p.m. Friday, according to the National Election Commission (NEC).

As of 8 a.m., the voter turnout stood at 2.24 percent.

Currently, six hopefuls are vying for the presidential office.

The latest poll on the presidential election, published Wednesday, showed Democratic Party (DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung in the lead at 49.2 percent, followed by Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party with 36.8 percent. Lee Jun-seok of the minor New Reform Party came in third with 10.3 percent support.

The single five-year term of the next president will begin immediately following the election.

The DP's Lee will cast his ballot Thursday at 10 a.m. in Sinchon, western Seoul, while Kim is scheduled to vote in Incheon's Gyeyang district during his campaign stop there.

As reported previously, Democratic Party candidate Lee proposed amending the Constitution for two four-year presidential terms.