S. Arabia affirms commitment to ethical and responsible AI development

The event was held at the OECD headquarters in Paris on November 12 and 13. Through its participation, the Kingdom, represented by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), reaffirmed its commitment to supporting international efforts for developing AI responsibly and ethically to serve humanity and global sustainable development.

During the meeting, SDAIA Chief Strategy Officer Abdullah Alkhodairi highlighted the Kingdom's key achievements in AI governance and regulation, as well as its efforts to build a leading national system that ensures the responsible and sustainable use of modern technologies. He emphasized that the Kingdom has made AI a cornerstone of Saudi Vision 2030, launching the National Strategy for Data and AI (NSDAI) and training over one million Saudis through the SAMAI program to build national capabilities.

Alkhodairi detailed several strategic initiatives, including launching 10 AI regulatory frameworks, introducing the National AI Index to measure government readiness, and establishing the International Center for AI Research and Ethics (ICAIRE) under UNESCO auspices.

Furthermore, he noted SDAIA's development of the ALLaM AI model, ranked among the best globally in Arabic, and the creation of HUMAIN, a company owned by the Public Investment Fund, to enhance the national AI ecosystem. He affirmed that these steps contribute to solidifying the Kingdom's position as a global hub for future technologies.

He also highlighted the rise in women's labor-market participation to 36% and the launch of high-quality national programs such as the SDAIA Academy and the National Olympiad for Programming and Artificial Intelligence to develop local talent.

The Kingdom's robust participation in this global meeting underscores its commitment to strengthening international cooperation for the ethical and balanced development of artificial intelligence, serving sustainable development and enhancing human prosperity, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 goals to build a knowledge-based digital economy that leads the future of technology and innovation globally.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia are keen on strengthening cooperation in the human resources field.