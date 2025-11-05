Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia keen on strengthening cooperation in human resources field

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues related to the prospects for cooperation and expressed their readiness to take steps to expand ties in the field of labor resources.

The Kazakh ambassador informed his counterpart about the key economic reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan and the progress of the country’s social development.

Menilbekov emphasized Kazakhstan’s interest in strengthening cooperation with the Kingdom in the areas of human resources and social development, as well as in signing a corresponding document in this field.

Deputy Minister Al-Hammad, noting that the Kingdom attaches great importance to the development of cooperation with Kazakhstan in the area of labor resources, outlined the priority directions of international cooperation. In this regard, he expressed the Saudi side’s readiness to sign a relevant agreement in this area.

In conclusion, both sides agreed to maintain regular contact in order to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and expand the legal framework between the two countries.

As reported previously, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry hosted a regular meeting of the consultative and advisory body “Dialogue Platform on the Human Dimension.”