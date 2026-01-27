S. Arabia achieves world’s first fully robotic living-donor liver transplant

Two related living donors, each providing a left liver lobe to ensure sufficient volume for the recipient while preserving safe residual liver function for the donors, were involved in the surgery.

Robotic surgery was applied throughout both donor liver removals and the transplant itself — marking the first time a complete living-donor liver transplant was conducted entirely via robotics.

The surgery was successful, and no complications were reported.

Both donors were discharged on the third day after the surgery.

The patient left intensive care after seven days and completed inpatient recovery under supervision.

The surgery demonstrates the research center’s ability to deliver personalized treatment through advanced robotic pathways and expands the scope of what can be safely achieved in living-donor liver transplantation while maintaining donor safety.

KFSHRC ranks No.1 in the Middle East and Africa and No.15 globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers (2025).

It is recognized by Brand Finance 2024 as the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the region and is listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

It is worth reminding, Kazakhstan introduces AI‑powered robotic system in orthopedics.