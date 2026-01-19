Kazakhstan introduces AI‑powered robotic system in orthopedics

The high‑tech equipment was handed over with the participation of Ambassador of India to Kazakhstan Shri Y. K. Sailas Thangal, who highlighted the steady progress of Kazakhstan‑Indian cooperation in medical technologies and expressed readiness for further exchange of expertise.

According to the center’s director Olzhas Bekarissov, the implementation of the MISSO system will improve the precision of surgical procedures and expand the availability of advanced orthopedic care for patients.

According to the Healthcare Ministry, Kazakhstan performs about 18,000 joint replacement surgeries annually, while the actual need exceeds 120,000 operations. The use of robotic technologies is expected to raise the quality of treatment and its standardization.

Earlier, it was reported that the Government of Kazakhstan plans to revise funding in healthcare and education.

It is worth reminding, the first-ever robot-assisted heart surgery in Kazakhstan and also Central Asia was successfully performed. Surgeons conducted the operation at the Medical Center Hospital of the Kazakhstan Presidential Affairs Administration in Astana last November.