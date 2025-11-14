Rybakina sets Guinness World Record for highest prize in tennis history

"What would you do with $5.235 million? Bank it and live off the interest for the rest of your life? Would you splurge it on your very own private island? In reality, very few of us will ever get the opportunity to make such monumental decisions. But that’s not the case for Elena Rybakina, the Kazakhstan tennis ace who has just pocketed the most prize money won by a tennis player at a single tournament – a pre-tax windfall of $5.235 million – for an undefeated week at the WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia," the Guinness World Records website noted.

The website emphasized that neither a man nor a woman in professional tennis, nor any female athlete in the history of women’s sports, has ever received such a generous reward.

According to Guinness World Records, Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz previously held the record at the 2025 US Open in September, each earning $5 million after winning seven matches in New York over two weeks. Jannik Sinner earned $4.881 million for an undefeated run at the 2024 ATP Finals, while Coco Gauff took home $4.805 million at the 2024 WTA Finals.

The site also notes that Rybakina is no stranger to Guinness World Records, having participated in the longest tie-break in Grand Slam singles history — a 42-point tie-break (22–20) against Anna Blinkova at the Australian Open on January 18, 2024.

"Dear friends, my beloved fans! Thank you to each and every one of you for your incredible support – in the stands, in front of the screens, in messages, and in warm words after matches. I'm proud to represent Kazakhstan and give you emotions and victories," Elena Rybakina wrote a message for her fans and supporters on Instagram.

As reported earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has warmly congratulated tennis player Elena Rybakina on her spectacular victory at the WTA Finals in Riyadh.