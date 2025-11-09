Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Elena Rybakina on WTA Finals triumph

“You have demonstrated mastery of the highest order and an uncompromising will to win at this prestigious tournament that essentially marks the culmination of the tennis year. I express my sincere gratitude and heartfelt congratulations on this remarkable achievement, which will go down in the history of Kazakh and world tennis.

On the occasion of this sporting triumph and in recognition of your outstanding contribution to the development and promotion of tennis in our country, I have signed the Decree to award you the Order of Barys, 3rd Degree.

I wish you all the best, splendid health, and new sporting achievements for the benefit of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” the congratulatory message reads.