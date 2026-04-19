Rybakina secures Porsche and €160K after Stuttgart triumph

In the final, Rybakina beat Czech player Karolina Muchova (No. 12 WTA) 7:5, 6:1, further underlining her status among the world’s top players. She later thanked fans for their support.

“Thank you, guys, for such an incredible atmosphere throughout the week. It’s been amazing. Thank you for your support and for cheering us on. It always keeps us going — when you feel that kind of love, you just want to do better every time,” she said in a video posted on the WTA page.

The title marks the 13th singles trophy of the 26-year-old’s career and her second of the 2026 season. Earlier, Rybakina won the 2026 Australian Open.

The April 19 victory in Germany further strengthened her position on the tour, leaving her at the top of the 2026 WTA Race with 3,983 points.

Her opponent in the final, Karolina Muchova, earned 325 points and €99,565.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Elena Rybakina has won the Stuttgart Open.