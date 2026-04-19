Kazakhstan's Rybakina wins Stuttgart Open

Rybakina delivered a confident performance throughout the match.

In the final, Rybakina defeated Czech player Karolina Muchova (world No. 12) in straight sets, 7:5, 6:1. The match lasted one hour and eighteen minutes.

Feeling the love in Stuttgart! 🥰@lenarybakina thanks the fans for an incredible week! #PorscheTennis pic.twitter.com/S203CDVW9c — wta (@WTA) April 19, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s tennis player Daniel Tazabekov has reached the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors J300 finals in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France.