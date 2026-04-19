Kazakhstan's Rybakina wins Stuttgart Open
18:03, 19 April 2026
Kazakhstan’s top-ranked player Elena Rybakina claimed the title at the WTA 500 clay tournament in Germany, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Rybakina delivered a confident performance throughout the match.
In the final, Rybakina defeated Czech player Karolina Muchova (world No. 12) in straight sets, 7:5, 6:1. The match lasted one hour and eighteen minutes.
Feeling the love in Stuttgart! 🥰@lenarybakina thanks the fans for an incredible week! #PorscheTennis pic.twitter.com/S203CDVW9c— wta (@WTA) April 19, 2026
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s tennis player Daniel Tazabekov has reached the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors J300 finals in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France.