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    Kazakhstan's Rybakina wins Stuttgart Open

    18:03, 19 April 2026

    Kazakhstan’s top-ranked player Elena Rybakina claimed the title at the WTA 500 clay tournament in Germany, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan's Rybakina wins Stuttgart Open
    Phоtо credit: WTA

    Rybakina delivered a confident performance throughout the match.

    In the final, Rybakina defeated Czech player Karolina Muchova (world No. 12) in straight sets, 7:5, 6:1. The match lasted one hour and eighteen minutes.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s tennis player Daniel Tazabekov has reached the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors J300 finals in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France.

    Elena Rybakina Tennis Sport Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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