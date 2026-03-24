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    Rybakina eases into Miami Open quarter-final

    10:25, 24 March 2026

    World No. 2 Elena Rybakina cruised into the quarter-finals at the WTA 1000 tennis event in Miami, U.S., Qazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.  

    Rybakina eases into Miami Open quarter-final
    Photo credit: Kazakhstan Tennis Federation

    On Monday, Elena Rybakina claimed a three set win 6-2, 6-3 over Australian Talia Gibson, placed 68th by the WTA, to book her place in the Miami Open quarter-final.

    Rybakina extended her winning streak to three matches. Previously, he claimed a 6-3,6-3 victory over fellow Yulia Putintseva as well as a 6-3, 6-4 win over Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine.

    The WTA 1000 tournament offers a total prize money pool of 9,415,725 US dollars, with the singles’ winner earning 1,151,380 US dollars as well as 1,000 ranking points.

    Sport Tennis Elena Rybakina WTA
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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