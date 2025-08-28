US Open 2025: Rybakina defeats two-time Junior Grand Slam champion
11:04, 28 August 2025
World No. 10 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan scored her second victory at the U.S. Open 2025, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Sports.kz.
In the second round, Rybakina met 18-year-old Czech player Tereza Valentova (No. 92), a two-time junior Grand Slam champion who won both the singles and doubles titles at Roland Garros 2024. Elena sealed a straight-set victory, 6:3, 7:6, to move on to the third round.
Earlier at the tournament, Rybakina defeated 16-year-old American Julieta Pareja (ranked No. 335) with a 6:3, 6:0 victory in the opening round.
Recall that the winner of the U.S. Open 2025 will earn a record prize of $5,000,000.
As reported earlier, world No. 24 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has won at the start of the U.S. Open 2025.