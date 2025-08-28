US Open 2025: Rybakina defeats two-time Junior Grand Slam champion

In the second round, Rybakina met 18-year-old Czech player Tereza Valentova (No. 92), a two-time junior Grand Slam champion who won both the singles and doubles titles at Roland Garros 2024. Elena sealed a straight-set victory, 6:3, 7:6, to move on to the third round.

Earlier at the tournament, Rybakina defeated 16-year-old American Julieta Pareja (ranked No. 335) with a 6:3, 6:0 victory in the opening round.

Recall that the winner of the U.S. Open 2025 will earn a record prize of $5,000,000.

As reported earlier, world No. 24 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has won at the start of the U.S. Open 2025.