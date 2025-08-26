EN
    Rybakina of Kazakhstan beats world’s top junior at U.S. Open 2025

    08:50, 26 August 2025

    Kazakhstani tennis star Elena Rybakina, ranked 10th in the WTA, kicked off the U.S. Open with a strong showing in women’s singles, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Photo credit: Sports.kz

    In the opening round, Rybakina faced 16-year-old American Julieta Pareja (ranked 338th), who currently holds the No. 1 spot in the ITF junior rankings, and defeated her in straight sets — 6:3, 6:0 to cruise into the second round of the tournament.

    Last year, Rybakina had a disappointing run at the U.S. Open. In the first round, she beat Australian Destanee Aiava (No. 168) 6:1, 7:6, but withdrew before her second-round match against France’s Jessika Ponchet (No. 129) due to health issues.

    As reported earlier, Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan has claimed the doubles title at the Tennis in the Land in Cleveland, USA.

