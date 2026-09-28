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    Rybakina arrives in Beijing for first tournament as world No. 1

    08:43, 28 September 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina will make her first WTA tournament appearance as the world No. 1 after landing in the Chinese capital for the WTA 1000 event, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Sports.kz.

    Rybakina arrives in Beijing for first tournament as world No. 1
    Photo credit: KTF

    The main draw will take place on September 28, while Rybakina is expected to play her opening match no earlier than October 2.

    The 2026 China Open tournament has a total prize pool of $9.4 million. The winner will earn $1.15 million and 1,000 WTA ranking points.

    Defending champion Amanda Anisimova will not compete in Beijing after withdrawing from the tournament due to an injury. The WTA confirmed her withdrawal, with reports identifying a left wrist injury as the reason.

    Rybakina secured the world No. 1 ranking after winning the US Open. The title also marked a major milestone in the Kazakhstani player’s career, as she officially became the first-ranked player in the world for the first time.

    Elena Rybakina Sport Tennis WTA China
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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