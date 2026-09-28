Rybakina arrives in Beijing for first tournament as world No. 1

The main draw will take place on September 28, while Rybakina is expected to play her opening match no earlier than October 2.

Elena Rybakina today at Beijing. Arrived for the next WTA 1009.

Draw tomorrow, first match not before friday #WTA

📸China Open /Weibo pic.twitter.com/2UPoCuwJqo — Sebastien G. (@sebsharfam2) September 27, 2026

The 2026 China Open tournament has a total prize pool of $9.4 million. The winner will earn $1.15 million and 1,000 WTA ranking points.

Defending champion Amanda Anisimova will not compete in Beijing after withdrawing from the tournament due to an injury. The WTA confirmed her withdrawal, with reports identifying a left wrist injury as the reason.

Rybakina secured the world No. 1 ranking after winning the US Open. The title also marked a major milestone in the Kazakhstani player’s career, as she officially became the first-ranked player in the world for the first time.