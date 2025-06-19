Russia’s President comments on Caspian Sea shallowing problem

The representative of the AZERTAC news agency raised the question on the lowering of the water level in the Caspian Sea during the meeting of Vladimir Putin with the heads of the largest international news agencies on the sidelines of the 2025 St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

According to preliminary research, the water level in the Caspian Sea continues to decrease. It is crucial to take into account that over 80% of the Caspian Sea comes from the Volga River. He then asked what measures Russia takes in this area.

President Putin said the problem arouses great concern and requires a coordinated decision.

He noted that the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, put this issue forward earlier. Vladimir Putin said the problem is of great importance, if not of global and reminded of examples of tragic situations with the Aral Sea. He stressed the need to take coordinated decisions in time.

He said he set the Russian Government tasks, and joint efforts with Azerbaijan are underway.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin also spoke about the situation in Afghanistan, highlighted the joint projects on space, including the Baikonur Cosmodrome, development of satellite constellations and joint research.