CSTO has never targeted any third country – Vladimir Putin

We’re members of the CSTO defensive structure, allowing our defense ministers to cooperate constantly, work efficiently. I’d like to stress that this organization has never targeted any third country and will not. Its task is to ensure security in the region of our responsibility, said the Russian President.

Vladimir Putin also spoke about the situation in Afghanistan.

What I want to say is that we have many such factors that are of concern, including, for example, the situation in Afghanistan. There is no shared border with Kazakhstan, however, other countries have and we’re aware of the facts of infiltration of those units into the neighboring countries in the past years, he said.

Earlier it was reported that Russia and Kazakhstan conduct 95% of trade in national currencies.