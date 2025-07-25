Russian Railways expects loading volumes to fall by 5% by year-end

"According to our projections, considering the events we are currently holding, we plan an around 5% decrease," he told reporters.

In July, loading volumes are also expected to lose 5% year-on-year, he added.

Russian Railways’ loading volumes decreased by 9.2% to 89.3 mln tons of cargoes in June, and by 7.6% to 554.5 mln tons in the first half of this year.

In 2024, loading volumes amounted to 1.181 bln tons, down by 4.1% compared to 2023.

As reported previously, a trilateral agreement had been signed to develop a feasibility study for the Uzbekistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan Trans-Afghan Railway Project.