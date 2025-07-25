EN
    Russian Railways expects loading volumes to fall by 5% by year-end

    12:45, 25 July 2025

    Russian Railways’ loading volumes may fall by 5% by the end of this year compared with 2024, deputy head of the state-owned railroad monopoly Mikhail Glazkov said, TASS reports. 

    Photo credit: Kazakhstan Railways

    "According to our projections, considering the events we are currently holding, we plan an around 5% decrease," he told reporters.

    In July, loading volumes are also expected to lose 5% year-on-year, he added.

    Russian Railways’ loading volumes decreased by 9.2% to 89.3 mln tons of cargoes in June, and by 7.6% to 554.5 mln tons in the first half of this year.

    In 2024, loading volumes amounted to 1.181 bln tons, down by 4.1% compared to 2023.

    As reported previously, a trilateral agreement had been signed to develop a feasibility study for the Uzbekistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan Trans-Afghan Railway Project. 

