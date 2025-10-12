Russia to revise stay periods for Kazakh truck drivers

According to the new rules, the maximum period of stay in Russia without registration has been reduced from 180 to 90 days within a calendar year, regardless of the number of entries and exits. These changes directly affect, among others, Kazakh drivers engaged in international road transport.

However, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport has reported that the Russian side is considering easing these restrictions for Kazakh long-haul truck drivers. Negotiations are underway to introduce exemptions for drivers involved in international freight transport between the two countries.

Until an official decision is made, Kazakh transport companies are advised to carefully monitor their drivers’ periods of stay in Russia to avoid violations of migration regulations and related consequences.

The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan continues to work with relevant Russian authorities on this issue and is keeping the situation under control.

