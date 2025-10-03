Kazakhstan set to boost exports to Hungary across 95 commodity items

The sides concentrated on enhancing trade-economic and investment cooperation, strengthening collaboration in transit-transport and agricultural sectors, implementation of artificial intelligence and digitalization, as well as other relevant issues.

The parties pointed out significant potential for further growth of mutual trade. The Kazakh side expressed readiness to ramp up exports to Hungary in 95 commodity items.

It was noted that the Kazakh-Hungarian Investment Fund being established now is poised to become an important tool of new projects implementation.

Transport and logistics sphere was named one of key areas of partnership. The sides explored the prospects for a joint project to build an intermodal cargo terminal in the Budapest agglomeration aimed at boosting Kazakhstan’s exports to the European Union.

In addition, the strategic priority of cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence was emphasized.

Following the meeting, Olzhas Bektenov noted that the Government of Kazakhstan will take special oversight of the effective implementation of all agreements reached at the highest level.

In turn, the President of Hungary highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s investment climate and reaffirmed interest in further deepening of the Kazakh-Hungarian cooperation.

Earlier, the Head of State held a meeting with his Hungarian counterpart Tamás Sulyok.