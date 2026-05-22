Rubio says chances of Cuba deal remain low

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Rubio said the United States remains open to talks with Havana but added that prospects for such an outcome are limited under the current Cuban leadership.

According to Rubio, Washington would continue its current course unless Cuban authorities change their position. He said the issue is linked to U.S. national security and rejected the suggestion that Washington is engaged in “nation-building.”

The remarks came as the United States increased pressure on Cuba’s government. President Donald Trump has called for political change on the island, where the Communist Party has held power since the 1959 revolution led by Fidel Castro.

Rubio also said Cuba had accepted a U.S. offer of $100 million in humanitarian aid.

The comments followed Washington’s announcement of murder charges against former Cuban President Raúl Castro, a move that further strained relations between the two countries.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that a U.S. aircraft carrier group entered the Caribbean as Washington and Havana face another period of strained relations.