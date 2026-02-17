Rubio hails US-Hungary ties ahead of Hungary’s April election

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Budapest on Monday, describing relations between the two countries as entering a “golden age” as Hungary approaches parliamentary elections in April.

Speaking at a joint press conference during the final stop of his European tour, Rubio highlighted what he described as close cooperation between Washington and Budapest. He emphasized the strong relationship between U.S. President Donald Trump and Orbán, saying the partnership had strengthened bilateral engagement and created new opportunities for cooperation.

Rubio noted that Hungary’s economic growth and stability align with U.S. national interests, adding that the two countries could further expand cooperation in areas such as energy. During the visit, the Hungarian foreign minister and the U.S. secretary of state signed an agreement on energy cooperation.

The U.S. official also referred to Hungary’s one-year exemption from U.S. sanctions affecting importers of Russian oil, linking the decision to the close political ties between the two leaders. He said Washington supports Hungary’s economic development and long-term prosperity.

The meeting came days after Rubio addressed the Munich Security Conference, where he called on European countries to strengthen transatlantic cooperation. His remarks in Budapest reflected a more focused discussion on bilateral relations.

Hungary is preparing for parliamentary elections scheduled for April. Opinion polls indicate a competitive race, with the ruling Fidesz party facing a strong challenge from the opposition Tisza Party. Orbán, who has led the country since 2010, said Hungary’s democratic system remains stable and that the next government will reflect the will of voters.

The Hungarian leader also rejected speculation that he would not accept the election outcome if defeated, stating that power would be transferred according to the decision of the Hungarian people. He added that he is not concerned about losing the vote, while expressing confidence in his party’s prospects.

Following the meeting in Budapest, Orbán is expected to travel to Washington to attend the inaugural session of President Trump’s Board of Peace. Rubio’s visit to Hungary followed talks in Slovakia, where he met Prime Minister Robert Fico as part of a broader diplomatic engagement in Central Europe.

