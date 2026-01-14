Hungary announces April date for parliamentary election

The election date was announced on Tuesday by President Tamás Sulyok, who called on citizens to take part in the vote, describing free participation in elections as a fundamental democratic right.

The announcement comes amid declining support for Orbán’s ruling Fidesz party. Independent opinion polls indicate that Fidesz is trailing the opposition Tisza Party, marking the prime minister’s weakest position since returning to office in 2010.

Tisza is led by 44-year-old lawyer Péter Magyar, who entered national politics less than two years ago. He has gained visibility through extensive regional campaigning and by tapping into public dissatisfaction over economic stagnation, rising living costs and pressure on social services. Magyar has pledged to dismantle what he calls Orbán’s entrenched system and to restore democratic governance.

Orbán, who also served as prime minister from 1998 to 2002, has described Hungary as an illiberal democracy and is accused by critics of centralizing power and fostering systemic corruption. His government rejects these claims.

Fidesz has portrayed the election as a choice between war and peace, accusing Tisza of acting in the interests of the European Union and dismissing the opposition’s claims.

Magyar has promised anti-corruption reforms and efforts to unlock frozen EU funds. Orbán has declined to participate in a televised debate. The official campaign period begins on February 21.

