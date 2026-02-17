U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called for revitalizing transatlantic relations during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, highlighting common cultural and historical ties between the United States and Europe while addressing policy differences on security, migration, and economic priorities.

Speaking to international leaders on Saturday, Rubio described the United States as closely linked to Europe by shared traditions and values, referring to America as a nation shaped by European heritage.

"America was founded 250 years ago, but the roots began here on this continent long before. The men who settled and built the nation of my birth arrived on our shores carrying the memories and the traditions and the Christian faith of their ancestors as a sacred inheritance", Rubio said.

He said the two sides remain part of a long-standing alliance that has played a significant role in global affairs.

At the same time, the secretary of state echoed concerns expressed by the administration of President Donald Trump regarding Europe’s current challenges. Rubio said European countries have reduced military spending since the end of the Cold War, outsourced jobs, and adopted immigration policies that, in his view, may affect social cohesion. He called on both sides to address these issues collectively.

Rubio’s remarks reflected a more conciliatory tone toward European partners than recent statements by President Trump, who has previously criticized European nations over defense spending and economic performance. The speech followed earlier remarks by U.S. Vice President JD Vance at last year’s conference, in which he strongly criticized European leaders over policies related to hate speech and disinformation.

The secretary of state also downplayed concerns about climate change, a position that contrasts with many European governments that have prioritized the transition to renewable energy.

Despite differences, Rubio emphasized the importance of cooperation, saying the United States remains committed to working with European allies but expects them to strengthen their own defense capabilities rather than rely heavily existon Washington for security.

He said the Trump administration seeks national renewal while maintaining partnerships with European countries, expressing hope for continued collaboration. Rubio concluded by stressing that the United States and Europe remain connected economically, militarily, culturally, and spiritually, and should pursue their future together.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on Friedrich Merz’s remarks that the international order based on law and rules had ceased to exist.