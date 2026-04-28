Royal diplomacy in focus as King Charles visits Washington

The royal couple was welcomed at the White House by Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, followed by a formal ceremony and private meetings. The visit comes at a sensitive moment in U.S.-U.K. relations, with disagreements over security policy and the conflict involving Iran placing strain on the long-standing “special relationship.”

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said the visit aims to recognize “the shared history of our two nations” and highlight cooperation across economic, security and cultural spheres, as well as “deep people-to-people connections.”

During the visit, King Charles III is expected to hold bilateral talks with President Trump and deliver an address to a joint session of Congress. A state dinner at the White House is also planned. The King and Queen will travel to New York to honor victims of the September 11 attacks, before continuing to Virginia.

The palace confirmed the program will proceed as scheduled despite heightened security concerns following a recent incident in Washington.

Analysts note that the visit carries both symbolic and political significance. The King is expected to focus on historical ties rather than touch on contentious political issues.

Tensions between Washington and London have grown in recent months, including differences over NATO and defense priorities. Still, observers suggest the visit is intended to reaffirm bilateral ties and project unity, even as underlying disagreements remain.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that King Charles III and Queen Camilla were set to travel to the United States for their first official state visit, marking the country’s 250th anniversary, with planned stops in Washington, D.C., New York City and Virginia.