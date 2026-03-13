Trump administration considers easing shipping law to address rising fuel prices

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is reviewing plans to temporarily suspend the Jones Act, a law that requires cargo shipped between U.S. ports to be transported on vessels that are built, owned and flagged in the United States.

According to the White House, the possible waiver would aim to ensure that energy supplies and agricultural goods continue to move efficiently between domestic ports during current supply disruptions.

The administration has not finalized the decision, but officials said the measure could be introduced for a limited period, potentially around 30 days, to address rising fuel costs and logistical pressures linked to attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

The narrow waterway off Iran’s coast handles roughly 20% of global oil shipments, making it a critical route for the world’s energy trade. Disruptions there have contributed to higher fuel prices in several markets.

Recent data shows that the national average gasoline price in the United States reached about $3.60 per gallon, the highest level since May 2024. Diesel prices climbed to around $4.89 per gallon, their highest level since late 2022.

Analysts say that suspending the Jones Act could allow foreign-flagged ships to transport fuel between U.S. ports, increasing the number of available vessels and lowering domestic shipping costs.

While the policy would not significantly reduce fuel prices nationwide, it could help slow increases in regions that depend heavily on imported supplies, including parts of the West Coast and the northeastern United States.

Agricultural groups have also urged the government to consider the waiver, warning that shipping disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz could lead to higher fertilizer costs for American farmers.

Temporary suspensions of the Jones Act have been rare in the past and usually followed major supply disruptions. Similar waivers were issued in 2017 after hurricanes Harvey and Maria to facilitate fuel deliveries to affected areas.

