Rosatom begins design and survey work - Satkaliyev on construction of Kazakhstan’s 1st NPP

"Rosatom has launched design and survey work with more than 70 boreholes already drilled at various depths ranging from 30 to 150 meters. Soil samples have been collected and are currently being analyzed. Preliminary seismic and mapping studies have also been conducted - all these data will be included into the feasibility study, or more precisely, into detailed engineering and project documentation,” said Satkaliyev.

In line with IAEA standards, the preliminary exploration works are expected to take approximately 18 months.

“The final coordinates for the NPP’s location will be determined. Issues related to laying the core engineering infrastructure and building the workers' settlement will also be addressed. Criteria for the local content share will be defined as well – specifically, what equipment should be manufactured in Kazakhstan and which will be procured from abroad. All of this will be directly included into the project documentation. Its planning will be based on the extensive preliminary work that we are currently undertaking jointly with Rosatom,” Satkaliyev noted.

Earlier, it was reported that the IAEA approved NPP construction in Kazakhstan’s Abai region.