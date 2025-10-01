IAEA approves NPP construction in Kazakhstan’s Abai region

He noted that Kurchatov is viewed as a promising site for the nuclear power plant construction.

“The National Nuclear Center jointly with international experts conducted a detailed evaluation of the feasibility of building a nuclear power plant in Kurchatov. The possibility of building such a facility has been confirmed… There are currently no concrete plans for constructing a nuclear power plant in Kurchatov. However, there is a directive from the Head of State to create a science city there,” he said.

“We firmly believe that the development of the project in Abai region must, at a minimum, include small and medium modular reactor technologies, which are less hazardous. Our process is highly transparent and includes mandatory public hearings, official conclusions from the Ministry of Emergency Situations and other authorized government agencies, thorough site assessments, and expert evaluations from international specialists. The IAEA has already approved this site. Notably, no nuclear power plant construction will begin anywhere in Kazakhstan without considering the opinion of the local population,” stressed Satkaliyev.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan plans to build two nuclear power plants in Almaty region.