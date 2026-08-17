Ronaldo says new season is ‘probably’ his last

The 41-year-old forward told Vogue that he already has plans for life after football.

“This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy,” Ronaldo said. “I have my future all mapped out. I have so many things to keep me busy,” he added, saying he plans to travel more, play padel and enjoy the results of “25 years with a lot of sacrifice.”

Ronaldo had previously confirmed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup would be his last. Portugal were eliminated by Spain in the round of 16.

The Al Nassr forward is also closing in on another historic milestone. He needs 24 more goals to reach 1,000 career goals before potentially retiring. His contract with the Saudi Arabian club runs until 2027.

Ronaldo has won league titles in England, Spain and Italy, five UEFA Champions League trophies and five Ballon d’Or awards.

He captained Portugal to the UEFA Euro 2016 title and two UEFA Nations League triumphs. Ronaldo is also Real Madrid’s all-time leading scorer and holds the record for most goals in men’s international football, with 146 for Portugal.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that football legend Cristiano Ronaldo had officially tied the knot with his longtime partner, model and influencer Georgina Rodríguez, in a ceremony held in Portugal.