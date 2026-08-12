Wedding of the year: Cristiano Ronaldo marries longtime love Georgina Rodriguez

The Portuguese forward shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of two hands – adorned with wedding rings.

According to Portuguese media outlets, the couple exchanged vows on August 11 in Cascais, a picturesque coastal town near Lisbon. Their five children were present for the celebration.

Ronaldo’s Instagram post has already garnered almost 17 million likes.

Photo credit: Cristiano Ronald's Instagram page

Ronaldo and Rodriguez’s love story began 10 years ago when they met at a Gucci store in Madrid, where she was working at the time. Ronaldo was then playing for Real Madrid.

The pair announced their engagement one year earlier, on August 11, when Rodriguez shared a photo of her dazzling ring on social media.