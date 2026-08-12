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    Wedding of the year: Cristiano Ronaldo marries longtime love Georgina Rodriguez

    09:24, 12 August 2026

    Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has officially tied the knot with his longtime partner, model and influencer Georgina Rodriguez, in a ceremony held in Portugal, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez
    Image credit: AI-generated/ Grok/ Canva

    The Portuguese forward shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of two hands – adorned with wedding rings.

    According to Portuguese media outlets, the couple exchanged vows on August 11 in Cascais, a picturesque coastal town near Lisbon. Their five children were present for the celebration.

    Ronaldo’s Instagram post has already garnered almost 17 million likes.

    Wedding bands
    Photo credit: Cristiano Ronald's Instagram page

    Ronaldo and Rodriguez’s love story began 10 years ago when they met at a Gucci store in Madrid, where she was working at the time. Ronaldo was then playing for Real Madrid.

    The pair announced their engagement one year earlier, on August 11, when Rodriguez shared a photo of her dazzling ring on social media.

    Cristiano Ronaldo Football Celebrities Portugal Sport World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
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