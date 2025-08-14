5 schools in Akmola region to be completed by September 1

Azamat Baikuanyshev, acting head of Akmola region’s construction, architecture and urban planning department, said that this year five schools have been under construction in the region as part of projects commissioned by the department.

“These include two schools in the village of Bulandy in Birzhan Sal district and in the village of Petrovka in Sandyktau district. Each school has a capacity of 80 students, and classes started in the third quarter. Three more schools are scheduled to open by September 1,” he said.

The new facilities include a 588-seat school in the Saryarka microdistrict of Kokshetau — the Bilim-Innovation boarding lyceum funded by the Education Infrastructure Support Fund, an 80-seat school in the village of Zhana Zhol in Tselinograd district and a 300-seat school in the village of Bestobe in Stepnogorsk.

Deputy head of the regional construction department Niyaz Baigozhin noted that construction is proceeding according to schedule, with no delays caused by contractors, although some projects experienced slower funding.

“Construction timelines vary — some began in 2021. Progress was tied to the pace of funding allocations. For now, we are focused on completing ongoing projects before launching new ones, as resources are limited. Once the current schools are finished, we will move on to new projects,” Baigozhin said.

According to the regional education department, two more schools are being built by private investors — an 80-seat school in the village of Birsuat in Zharkain district and School No. 10 in the Barmashino microdistrict of Kokshetau with a capacity of 500 students. Both are expected to be commissioned by September 1.

The region is also carrying out repairs and modernization of educational facilities.

“Repair work is underway at 77 education facilities, including major repairs at 34 sites and current maintenance at 43,” the press service of the education department said.

Twenty schools are included in the renovation program initiated under the President’s directive. The three-year plan provides for capital repairs and modernization of 90 schools in need of major reconstruction by 2027 — 20 schools in 2025, 29 in 2026, and 41 in 2027.

“Some renovation projects have already been completed, including roof and window replacement at the school in the village of Belgorodskoye in Sandyktau district and repairs at the Aigolek mini-center in Kostychevo in Zharkain district. Work is ongoing at the remaining facilities,” the department added.

Currently, there are 526 schools in the region, including 520 state-run schools.

As reported earlier, two new schools are set to open their doors in Northern Kazakhstan.