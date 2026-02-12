Road accident in Zhambyl region leaves one dead, one injured

According to preliminary data, the incident occurred on the Asa-Akkol highway, when a driver of Van Hool bus lost control of the vehicle and collided with oncoming Volkswagen Golf car.

A criminal investigation has been launched.

Police have urged residents of the region, in view of worsening weather conditions, to avoid long-distance travel if possible, observe the established speed limits, maintain a safe distance, and closely follow official information.

Earlier, it was reported that a massive traffic accident involving ten vehicles occurred on the Aktobe-Astrakhan highway in Aktobe region.

We also reported that another road tragedy claimed lives of four people in Aktobe.