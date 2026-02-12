EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Road accident in Zhambyl region leaves one dead, one injured

    16:38, 12 February 2026

    A road accident involving a passenger bus and a car has left one person dead and another injured in Zhambyl region, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Road accident in Zhambyl region leaves one dead, one injured
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    According to preliminary data, the incident occurred on the Asa-Akkol highway, when a driver of Van Hool bus lost control of the vehicle and collided with oncoming Volkswagen Golf car. 

    A criminal investigation has been launched.

    Police have urged residents of the region, in view of worsening weather conditions, to avoid long-distance travel if possible, observe the established speed limits, maintain a safe distance, and closely follow official information.

    Earlier, it was reported that a massive traffic accident involving ten vehicles occurred on the Aktobe-Astrakhan highway in Aktobe region.

    We also reported that another road tragedy claimed lives of four people in Aktobe.

    Road accidents Zhambyl region Incidents Regions Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All