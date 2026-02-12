Road accident in Zhambyl region leaves one dead, one injured
A road accident involving a passenger bus and a car has left one person dead and another injured in Zhambyl region, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to preliminary data, the incident occurred on the Asa-Akkol highway, when a driver of Van Hool bus lost control of the vehicle and collided with oncoming Volkswagen Golf car.
A criminal investigation has been launched.
Police have urged residents of the region, in view of worsening weather conditions, to avoid long-distance travel if possible, observe the established speed limits, maintain a safe distance, and closely follow official information.
Earlier, it was reported that a massive traffic accident involving ten vehicles occurred on the Aktobe-Astrakhan highway in Aktobe region.
We also reported that another road tragedy claimed lives of four people in Aktobe.