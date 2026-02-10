Chain reaction: 10-car pileup paralyzes Aktobe-Astrakhan highway

According to the Aktobe Regional Health Department, three individuals were transported to the Alga District Hospital following the collision. Medical staff describe their condition as stable, noting that all three are currently undergoing comprehensive diagnostic testing.

A specialized investigative team is working on-site to reconstruct the full circumstances of the accident.

The Police Department urges all motorists to follow the rules of the road, maintain safe speeds, and keep a safe distance, especially in bad weather.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that neighboring Kyrgyzstan saw a sharp rise in road accidents in 2025.