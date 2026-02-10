4 killed in horrific road tragedy in Aktobe region

According to Aktobe region’s police, the tragedy occurred on the Aktobe-Orsk highway, when a driver of Opel car moved onto the oncoming lane and smashed into DAF truck.

As a result, the driver and three passengers of Opel died at the scene.

Photo credit: Social media

An investigative team is working at the scene, establishing all the circumstances and causes of the incident.

