4 killed in horrific road tragedy in Aktobe region
14:57, 10 February 2026
Pre-trial investigation has been initiated following the crash, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to Aktobe region’s police, the tragedy occurred on the Aktobe-Orsk highway, when a driver of Opel car moved onto the oncoming lane and smashed into DAF truck.
As a result, the driver and three passengers of Opel died at the scene.
An investigative team is working at the scene, establishing all the circumstances and causes of the incident.
