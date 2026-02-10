EN
    4 killed in horrific road tragedy in Aktobe region

    14:57, 10 February 2026

     Pre-trial investigation has been initiated following the crash, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Social media

    According to Aktobe region’s police, the tragedy occurred on the Aktobe-Orsk highway, when a driver of Opel car moved onto the oncoming lane and smashed into DAF truck.

    As a result, the driver and three passengers of Opel died at the scene.

    Photo credit: Social media

    An investigative team is working at the scene, establishing all the circumstances and causes of the incident.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan recorded sharp rise in road accidents in 2025.

