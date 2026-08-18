Rider roster of XDS Astana Team set for La Vuelta Ciclista a España
06:40, 18 August 2026
XDS Astana Team is ready for the last Grand Tour of the season – La Vuelta Ciclista a España, which will run from August 22 to September 13, Qazinform News Agency cites the team’s press service.
The race will start with the individual time trial in Monaco and will finish in Granada.
The roster announced on Monday includes Yevgeniy Fedorov, Lorenzo Fortunato, Victor Langellotti, Henok Mulubrhan, Alessandro Romele, Cristián Rodríguez, Harold Tejada, and Darren Van Bekkum.
Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported that after a victory on the decisive stage, XDS Astana Team rider Thomas Silva finished third on the final stage of the Arctic Race of Norway, securing the overall victory in the prestigious stage race.