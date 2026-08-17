Astana rider Thomas Silva wins Arctic Race of Norway

“I would have liked to win today's stage as well, but it was very difficult to control the race on the final climb. The day didn't start in the best way for me – first I had a puncture, then I was caught behind a crash, but after that everything settled down. The team worked at 100% all day to keep the race under control and, in the final kilometers, to help me stay in a good position. I decided to stick to my own pace, focusing only on my main rivals in the General Classification. A rider from Unibet Rose Rockets launched a very strong attack, but it would have been too risky to follow because the finish was still a long way away. In the end, I finished third, but most importantly, I kept the yellow jersey and won the overall classification. I think this is an excellent result for our team after four great days in northern Norway,” said Thomas Silva, who has now claimed his eighth victory of the 2026 season.