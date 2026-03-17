5,000 musicians perform Sherniyaz kui and Nauryz song in Astana

More than five thousand performers simultaneously presented the legendary kui Sherniyaz and the song Nauryz, creating an atmosphere of unity and celebration. The joint performance symbolized respect for national art and continuity of traditions.

A unique musical composition, blending Kazakh melodies with traditional instruments, reflected the rich heritage and deep roots of national art. The program featured ancient instruments such as the uildek, kernei, tastauyk, saz­syrnai, zhetygen, dauylpaz, dabyl, and shankobyz.

Photo credit: Astana Mayor's Office

The concert was conducted by People’s Artist of Kazakhstan Aitkali Zhayymov, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Darkhan Rakhimgaliev, and international competition laureate Adilet Azbayev. The initiative was supported by the Astana Mayor’s Office and was held at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace.

Photo credit: Astana Mayor's Office

Artistic groups under the city’s Department of Culture, the Presidential Orchestra of the State Guard Service, “Qazaqconcert” named after Roza Baglanova, the orchestra of the National Guard, the orchestra of the National Military‑Patriotic Center, and students of educational institutions took part in the event.

Photo credit: Astana Mayor's Office

The project became a vivid reflection of the spirit of Nauryz and showcased the uniqueness of Kazakhstan’s musical and cultural heritage.